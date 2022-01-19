Skip to Content
Virginia continues to own Pitt downing Panthers 66-61

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Reece Beekman had 19 points, Jayden Gardner scored 14 and Virginia continued its mastery over Pitt beating the Panthers 66-61. The Cavaliers led 29-25 at halftime, and Kihei Clark’s 3-pointer with 7:29 left gave Virginia a 54-44 lead before Pitt outscored the Cavs 15-7 over the next six minutes and drew within 62-59 on a pair of Femi Odukale foul shots. But Armaan Franklin made a layup with 26 seconds to go and Clark buried two foul shots with nine seconds left and Virginia held on. John Hugley scored 23 points for Pitt.

