Walker rallies Oklahoma State past TCU 57-56

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Rondel Walker buried a 3-pointer with 31 seconds left and added two free throws with 4 seconds remaining as Oklahoma State scored the final seven points of the game to stun TCU 57-56. Oklahoma State (10-7, 3-3 Big 12 Conference) trailed 56-50 after TCU’s Francisco Farabello made two free throws with 1:33 left to play. Tyreek Smith grabbed an offensive rebound, was fouled, and sank two foul shots to pull the Cowboys within four points and Keylan Boone grabbed his own missed 3 and fed Walker for a 3-pointer that pulled OSU within 56-55. Smith blocked a layup try by Jokobe Coles and Walker grabbed the rebound. Walker was fouled by Mike Miles, sank both free throws and then watched TCU’s Damion Baugh miss a 3-pointer off the back iron at the buzzer.