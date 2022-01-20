African Cup: Defending champ Algeria out, Comoros advances

DOUALA, Cameroon (AP) — Defending champion Algeria has been dumped out of the African Cup of Nations in the group stage with a 3-1 loss to Ivory Coast. It means Algeria exits without a win. Ivory Coast was totally dominant in their final Group E game with goals by Franck Kessié, Ibrahim Sangaré and Nicolas Pépé to announce itself as a contender. Ivory Coast won the group and Equatorial Guinea clinched second place and its spot in the round of 16 by beating 10-man Sierra Leone 1-0. Sierra Leone’s defeat meant Comoros clinched a place in the knockout stage in its first appearance at a major tournament.