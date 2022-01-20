Barcelona tells Dembélé to find new club this month

By JOSEPH WILSON

Associated Press

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona says it wants to move France winger Ousmane Dembélé before the close of the winter transfer window. Club official Mateu Alemany says the club has told Dembélé to find a new club after having refused to agree to a new deal. His contract expires in June. Coach Xavi Hernández has not included Dembélé on his squad for Thursday’s Copa del Rey game at Athletic Bilbao. Alemany says that decision is a direct result of his refusal to sign a new contract. Barcelona broke its own club record for transfers to acquire Dembélé from Borussia Dortmund in 2017.