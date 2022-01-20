Copa exit becomes Barcelona’s latest setback; Madrid rallies

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Barcelona’s list of disappointments this season got longer with a loss to Athletic Bilbao in the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey. Barcelona lost 3-2 in extra time to add to recent failures in the Spanish Super Cup and the Champions League. The Catalan club also trails Real Madrid by 17 points in the Spanish league. The Europa League is the only title it can realistically play for in its first season since the departure of Lionel Messi. Madrid also needed extra time at Elche but avoided an upset thanks to Eden Hazard’s late winner.