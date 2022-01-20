Els birdies final hole to lead PGA Tour Champions in Hawaii

KA’UPULEHU-KONA, Hawaii. (AP) — Ernie Els began the new season on the PGA Tour Champions with a 64 on the Big Island. Els made birdie from a fairway bunker on the final hole for a one-shot lead over Vijay Singh in the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai. Singh also had a bogey-free round. The group at 66 includes Bernhard Langer. The 64-year-old German is coming off his record sixth Charles Schwab Cup title last year, and then knee surgery in the offseason. The newcomers to the tour for 50-and-older players include David Duval. The former British Open champion shot a 74.