Florida beats No. 23 Kentucky women for fourth straight win

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kiki Smith scored 25 points, Alberte Rimdal continued her hot 3-point shooting in adding 15 and Florida won its fourth straight game with a 77-52 victory over the No. 23 Kentucky women. Rimdal, who made all five of her 3-point attempts and scored 17 points in a win over Alabama in the Gators’ previous game, made 5 of 6 from the arc. Zippy Broughton added 13 points and Jordyn Merritt 10. Rhyne Howard led the Wildcats, who lost their third straight, with 17 points and 10 rebounds for her 20th career double-double. Jada Walker added 12 points and Jazmine Massengill 10.