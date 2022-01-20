Gaby Lopez opens new LPGA season with 67 for 1-shot lead

By JEFF BABINEAU

Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Gaby Lopez began the new year asking 2022 to surprise her. She opened the LPGA Tour season with six birdies in a round of 67 to take a one-shot lead in the Tournament of Champions. A trio of major champions were among the group at 68 at Lake Nona. That includes Nelly Korda, the No. 1 player in the world who won at Lake Nona last year in a different event. It also includes U.S. Women’s Open champion Yuka Saso. Michelle Wie West is playing for the first time since June. She shot 71.