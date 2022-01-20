Hermosa scores 21, No. 18 Georgia Tech women top Orange

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Nerea Hermosa scored a career-high 21 points, Eylia Love had a double-double and No. 18 Georgia Tech turned back Syracuse 65-55. Digna Strautmane, a four-year starter at Syracuse, had 10 rebounds, nine points and three blocks in her return. Teisha Hyman scored 18 points for the Orange. Georgia Tech only allows opponents 46.3 points a game on 32.5% shooting, 25.3% behind the arc. Because the Yellow Jackets had 26 turnovers, Syracuse got us 17 more shots (67) to score 55 points but only shot 32.8%, 4 of 20 from 3-point range.