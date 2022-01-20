Medvedev withstands Kyrgios, crowd to advance in Australia

By JOHN PYE

AP Sports Writer

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Daniil Medvedev overcame Nick Kyrgios and all his tricks and the constant noise of a boisterous crowd to advance to the third round of the Australian Open. The second-seeded Medvedev had to work hard for his 7-6 (1), 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 win over 115th-ranked Kyrgios. Last year’s U.S. Open champion and Australian Open runner-up is the quasi No. 1 at Melbourne Park after nine-time champion Novak Djokovic was deported for failing to meet Australia’s strict COVID-19 requirements. There were plenty of surprises in the women’s draw on Day 4. No. 3 Garbiñe Muguruza, No. 6 Anett Kontaveit and U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu made early exits.