Swimming Australia report recommends coach quotas

SYDNEY (AP) — Swimming Australia has released the findings of a report into alleged misogyny in the sport, saying the “open and frank” feedback from female participants was “difficult to read.” The report was commissioned last June after Olympic silver medalist Maddie Groves alleged there was a misogynistic culture in swimming. Groves withdrew from the national trials for the Tokyo Olympics and said she wanted to deliver a “lesson to all misogynistic perverts in sport.” An independent panel established to investigate the treatment of women and girls in the sport gathered information from more than 150 participants, including current and former athletes, coaches, parents and administrators.