Testing times for Australian Open amid COVID-19 pandemic

By BRUCE MATTHEWS

Associated Press

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The safety protocols for COVID-19 have been a touchy subject at the Australian Open. The sensitivity was compounded after nine-time champion Novak Djokovic was deported for failing to meet the country’s strict vaccination requirements. So Olympic champion Alexander Zverev attracted wide attention after his second-round match when he said “we are not getting tested” and there’s more COVID-19 cases around than last year. Australian Open organizers have responded by saying daily rapid antigen tests are provided, testing clinics are open both onsite and at the player hotel, and there’s mandatory symptomatic testing.