Valeri leaves Timbers for Lanus in Argentina’s top division

By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Sports Writer

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland Timbers midfielder Diego Valeri is heading home to Argentina. The Timbers announced an agreement with Lanus for the transfer of the 35-year-old former league MVP. Lanus plays in Argentina’s top division. Valeri spent nine seasons with the Timbers. He was the MLS Cup’s Most Valuable Player in 2015 when the Timbers defeated Columbus for the league championship. He was honored as the league MVP in 2017 after scoring 21 goals with 11 assists.