Anisimova upsets defending champion Osaka at Australian Open

By JOHN PYE

AP Sports Writer

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Defending champion Naomi Osaka didn’t make it to a much-anticipated fourth-round contest against top-ranked Ash Barty at the Australian Open. Amanda Anisimova ensured that so-called final-before-the-final didn’t happen when she beat the four-time major champion 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (5). Barty will now face Anisimova for a spot in the quarterfinals after beating 30th-seeded Camila Giorgi 6-2, 6-3. She has conceded only eight games in the first three rounds. Two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka reached the fourth round at Melbourne Park for the first time since 2016 after overpowering 15th-seeded Elina Svitolina 6-0, 6-2. She will next play French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova.