AP source: Vikings target GM finalists from Browns, Chiefs

By DAVE CAMPBELL

AP Pro Football Writer

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have targeted two finalists for their general manager job. They’re seeking second interviews with Cleveland vice president of football operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and Kansas City executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles. The requests for meetings were confirmed by a person with knowledge of the process speaking on condition of anonymity because the team was not announcing the requests. Adofo-Mensah and Poles were among the eight candidates interviewed for the opening to replace Rick Spielman.