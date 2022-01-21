Creighton coach tests positive, will miss DePaul game

By The Associated Press

Creighton coach Greg McDermott has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not be with the Bluejays when they play DePaul at home on Saturday. The school’s athletic department made the announcement. A spokesman said McDermott has had two vaccinations and a booster shot and is experiencing mild symptoms. The 57-year-old McDermott missed Monday’s practice and part of Tuesday’s for what was described as a minor medical procedure. He was on the bench of the Bluejays’ 87-64 home win over St. John’s on Wednesday.