Dembele seals 1-0 win for Lyon over Saint-Etienne

LYON, France (AP) — Striker Moussa Dembele’s first-half penalty secured a 1-0 win for Lyon against bitter rival Saint-Etienne in their French league match Friday. Dembele, who also scored the winner from the spot last week against Troyes, sent Saint-Etienne goalkeeper Paul Bernardoni the wrong way in the 15th minute for his sixth league goal this season after he was fouled in the box by Timothée Kolodziejczak. The result lifted Lyon ton 10th place while Saint-Etienne remains rooted at the bottom of the standings.