Els, Singh, Ames tied for lead in PGA Tour Champions opener

KA’UPULEHU-KONA, Hawaii (AP) — Ernie Els shot a 4-under 68 and was part of a three-way tie for the lead in the PGA Tour Champions season opener. Vijay Singh had a late birdie on the par-3 17th for a 67, while Stephen Ames birdied the last hole to join Els at the top in the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai. The leaders were at 12-under 132. Five players were one shot back going into the final round on Hawaii’s Big Island: Jim Furyk, Miguel Angel Jimenez, Brett Quigley, Reteif Goosen and Steven Alker.