Hartman powers Wild past Blackhawks 5-1

By TIM CRONIN

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Ryan Hartman scored twice, Marcus Foligno had a goal and an assist, and the Minnesota Wild beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-1. Calen Addison and Brandon Duhaime also had goals for Minnesota, who won for the fourth time in the last five games. Kappa Kahkonen stopped 35 shots for Minnesota, but didn’t face many difficult challenges beyond Dylan Strome’s goal with 5:03 to play. He was at his best while turning back Kirby Dach’s difficult wrist shot and Alex DeBrincat’s close-in drive, which he gloved, six minutes into the third period. The Blackhawks dropped their second straight after winning four in a row.