Kilde extends WCup downhill dominance with Kitzbühel win

By ERIC WILLEMSEN

Associated Press

KITZBÜHEL, Austria (AP) — Aleksander Aamodt Kilde dominated another men’s World Cup speed race with a clear win in the downhill on the Streif course. It was the Norwegian’s sixth win in 12 speed events this season and third in a downhill. Kilde beat Johan Clarey by 0.42 seconds. French teammate Blaise Giezendanner surprisingly made the podium in third as a late starter with bib No. 43. Overall World Cup leader Marco Odermatt of Switzerland was fifth. Kilde missed the classic downhill last year after sustaining a season-ending knee injury in training the week before. He says “standing here now just over a year after I had my knee operation it’s quite incredible.”