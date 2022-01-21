McIlroy, Morikawa battling to make cut in blustery Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Rory McIlroy rolled in a 6-foot birdie putt at the last and was set to join Collin Morikawa in making the cut on the number in a brutal second round at the Abu Dhabi Championship that brought some of the world’s best golfers to their knees. Gusts of up to 40 mph (64 kph) off the coastline of the Persian Gulf caused havoc at Yas Links. Just five of the 93 players completing their round shot under par in conditions typically associated with the British Open. First-round leader Scott Jamieson ended the day where he started it despite shooting 2-over 74. McIlroy and Morikawa were 10 shots back on 3 over overall.