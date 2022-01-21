Real Betis stays hot, routs Espanyol 4-1 in Spanish league

MADRID (AP) — Real Betis has continued its good run with a 4-1 win at Espanyol to strengthen its hold on third place in the Spanish league. It was the third consecutive win for Betis in all competitions, and fourth in its last five matches. The victory moved Manuel Pellegrini’s team within five points of second-place Sevilla. Leader Real Madrid is nine points ahead of Betis entering its home game against Elche on Sunday. Betis has outscored opponents 14-3 in its last five games. Espanyol stayed in 11th place.