Rolex 24: Derani and Nasr now rivals in 61-car Daytona field

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Brazilian drivers Pipo Derani and Felipe Nasr won the IMSA sports car championship together just 10 weeks ago to close last year’s racing season. Now they are back at Daytona International Speedway as rivals for the Rolex 24 endurance race that serves as the unofficial opener of the North American racing season. Nasr left Action Express to help Roger Penske build a team to take to the 24 Hours of Le Mans. First, he will race at Daytona, where 61 cars will practice this weekend. Next week’s starting grid will be the largest since 2014.