Sharks’ minor leaguer suspended 30 games for racial gesture

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The American Hockey League has suspended San Jose Barracuda forward Krystof Hrabik for 30 games for making a racial gesture toward Tucson Roadrunners forward Boko Imama during a recent game. Hrabik was suspended Friday for making the gesture during a Jan. 12 game in San Jose. The Barracuda are the AHL affiliate of the San Jose Sharks. The team immediately removed Hrabik from all team activities pending an investigation. Hrabik can apply for reinstatement on March 12, pending an evaluation of his progress in training provided by the NHL Player Inclusion Committee.