Thomas’ season-high 25 points lead No. 10 Arizona pasts Utah

By JACK MAGRUDER

Associated Press

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Sam Thomas scored a season-high 25 points and tied a career best with six 3-pointers, and No. 10 Arizona beat Utah 76-64 for its fifth straight win in the series. Cate Reese added 14 points and Koi Love scored all eight of her points in the final four minutes of the second quarter for the Wildcats, who had lost two of their previous three after reaching No. 4 in the AP Top 25, the highest regular-season ranking in program history. Gianna Kneepkens had 15 points, Brynna Maxwell had 13 and Peyton McFarland had 12 for Utah, which played its third game since Dec. 21 after a 23-day COVID-19 pause.