Published 8:24 AM

US defender Justin Che signs for Germany’s Hoffenheim

SINSHEIM, Germany (AP) — American defender Justin Che has joined Hoffenheim on loan from FC Dallas. The 18-year-old Che has represented the United States at under-20 level. He will be with the German first-division club until June 30. Hoffenheim has the option to turn the loan deal into a permanent move. Che speaks German and has joint U.S. and German citizenship. He spent part of the 2020-21 season on loan with Bayern Munich and played for the reserve team in the German third division. He has 15 career Major League Soccer appearances for Dallas.

