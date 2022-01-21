With Cockburn out, No. 17 Illinois falls 81-65 to Maryland

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Sports Writer

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Donta Scott scored a career-high 25 points and Maryland took advantage of Kofi Cockburn’s absence in an 81-65 victory over No. 17 Illinois. Cockburn was out with a concussion, and the Illini lost for the second consecutive game after winning six straight. It was a much-needed victory for Maryland, which has struggled all season and already went through a coaching change when Mark Turgeon exited in early December. Alfonso Plummer scored 18 points for Illinois, which was coming off a double-overtime loss to No. 4 Purdue on Monday night.