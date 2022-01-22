Atlético scores twice in stoppage time to end poor run

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Atlético Madrid has ended its poor run of results by scoring twice in stoppage time to rally from two goals down and beat Valencia 3-2 in the Spanish league. The victory ended a three-match winless streak that included elimination in the Copa del Rey and the Spanish Super Cup and had increased pressure on coach Diego Simeone. Second-place Sevilla earlier missed yet another chance to move close to leader Real Madrid after being held by Celta Vigo to a 2-2 draw at home. Sevilla came from behind with two second-half goals to salvage its second consecutive draw after it failed to get past Valencia in the previous round.