PARIS (AP) — New recruit Cedric Bakambu scored on his debut as Marseille won 2-0 at Lens to move to second place in the French league. Marseille is one point ahead of Nice, which plays at Metz on Sunday. PSG has a 10-point lead at the top of the standings ahead of its home game against Reims. Brest upset Lille 2-0 earlier Saturday to return to winning ways and put an end to the defending champion’s nine-match unbeaten run.