Fan arrested after Digne hit by bottle on return to Everton

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — A soccer fan has been arrested after two Aston Villa players appeared to be struck by a bottle thrown from the crowd as they celebrated their team’s goal in the 1-0 win at Everton in the Premier League. One of the players was Lucas Digne, who recently joined Villa from Everton. He fell to the ground and clutched his head before eventually getting to his feet and playing on. The other Villa player who appeared to be struck was Matty Cash. Everton says in a statement that the supporter was arrested by police after he was identified using CCTV footage.