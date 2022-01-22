Friends, playing partners Hodges, Barjon share AmEx lead

By JOHN NICHOLSON

AP Sports Writer

LA QUINTA, Calif. (AP) — Lee Hodges and Paul Barjon took advantage of a late tee time Saturday to share the third-round lead in The American Express. They missed the worst of the wind and finished in mostly calm conditions. The tour rookies played in the final group off the 10th tee on PGA West’s Stadium Course. They each birdied the par-5 fifth, par-4 seventh and par-5 eighth and closed with a par. Hodges shot an 8-under 64 and Barjon had a 65 to go into Sunday at 18-under 198. Tom Hoge was a stroke back after a 68 at La Quinta County Club, playing early in the strongest wind of the day.