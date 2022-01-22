Hellems, Smith lead NC State past Virginia 77-63

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jericole Hellems scored 21 points, Terquavion Smith added 20 and North Carolina State defeated Virginia 77-63, a rare home win over the Cavaliers. NC State last beat Virginia in Raleigh on Feb. 21, 2009. The score was tied at 29 before North Carolina State closed the first half on a 14-3 run that was paced by three 3-pointers from Hellems and another by Smith. Casey Morsell, a former Virginia player, scored the first five points of the second half for NC State and the Wolfpack were soon ahead by 15. Virginia missed 16 of its first 22 shots in the second half and trailed 72-51 with 5 minutes to go.