Italian skier Vinatzer leads Kitzbühel slalom after 1st run

By ERIC WILLEMSEN

Associated Press

KITZBÜHEL, Austria (AP) — Italian skier Alex Vinatzer led a group of three that built a commanding advantage in the first leg of a men’s World Cup slalom. Vinatzer edged Clément Noël of France by 0.08 seconds and Sebastian Foss-Solevåg came one-hundredth further back in third. The Norwegian leads the discipline standings after four events. Vinatzer’s teammate Giuliano Razzoli was fourth and had 0.73 to make up in the second run. Vinatzer had five top-five results over the last two years but has yet to win a World Cup race. The Italian could become the fifth different winner in the fifth men’s slalom of the season.