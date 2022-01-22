Korda holds slight lead going into final day of LPGA opener

By JEFF BABINEAU

Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Nelly Korda is just ahead of a stacked field going into final round of the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions — the LPGA’s 2022 kickoff event. Korda limited her mistakes on Saturday in challenging and chilly conditions for a 3-under 69 with four birdies and is 13-under 203 overall. Danielle Kang and Mexico’s Gaby Lopez each went bogey-free in matching Korda’s 69, and will begin the final round one shot back. Canada’s Brooke Henderson and Japan’s Yuka Saso matched the day’s low score of 68 and will begin Sunday two and three strokes behind Korda, respectively.