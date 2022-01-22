Krejcikova, Keys to meet in Australian Open quarterfinals

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova has reached the Australian Open quarterfinals with a straight-sets victory over two-time champion Victoria Azarenka in their fourth round match on Rod Laver Arena. The fourth-seeded Krejcikova progressed with a 6-2, 6-2 win over the 2012 and 2013 champion in 85 minutes to progress to her third quarterfinal in four Grand Slams events. She will next play 2017 U.S. Open runner-up Madison Keys, who had a 6-3, 6-1 victory over eighth-seeded Paula Badosa. No. 21-seeded Jessica Pegula advanced with a 7-6 (0), 6-3 upset win over fifth-seeded Maria Sakkari on Margaret Court Arena.