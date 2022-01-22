Late Džeko goal sees Inter beat Venezia to go 5 points clear

By DANIELLA MATAR

Associated Press

MILAN (AP) — Edin Džeko netted a last-gasp winner to help Inter Milan beat virus-hit Venezia 2-1 and move five points clear at the top of Serie A. Nicolò Barella had canceled out Thomas Henry’s shock opener for Venezia in the first half. Defending champion Inter’s next match is against second-place AC Milan after the international break. Venezia remained two points above the relegation zone. Atalanta is playing Lazio later Saturday. Genoa drew 0-0 against Udinese in its first match under new coach Alexander Blessin.