Medvedev wins over Aussie crowd in win over Dutch opponent

By JOHN PYE

AP Sports Writer

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Daniil Medvedev has reached the fourth round at the Australian Open for a fourth straight year after a 6-4, 6-4, 6-2 win over Botic Van de Zandschulp. He’s got the crowd back on his side, too. The U.S. Open champion is bidding to become the first man to win a second Grand Slam title at the next major after his first. Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep reached Week 2 at Melbourne Park for the fifth consecutive year with a 6-2, 6-1 victory over Danka Kovinic. Second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka advanced with a 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 win over No. 31 Marketa Vondrousova.