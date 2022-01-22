Ovechkin, Backstrom rally Capitals past Senators 3-2 in OT

By IAN NICHOLAS QUILLEN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored his 28th and 29th goals of the season in the third period, Nicklas Backstrom pounced on a turnover to get the winner 1:13 into overtime and the Washington Capitals rallied for a 3-2 victory over the Ottawa Senators. Backstrom also assisted on Ovechkin’s second goal, which tied Chris Kreider of the New York Rangers for the NHL lead. Vitek Vanecek made 20 stops for the Capitals, who trailed 2-0 after two. Thomas Chabot opened the scoring for Ottawa on the first shot of the game and Zach Sanford added a goal early in the second period.