Peterson helps No. 16 USC beat Utah 79-67

By MATTHEW COLES

Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Drew Peterson scored 23 points and Boogie Ellis added 18 to power No. 16 Southern California past Utah 79-67. When the Utes finally got within single digits with 5:38 to play, Max Agbonkpolo dunked and Peterson hit a 3-pointer for USC (16-2, 6-2 Pac-12). Peterson made all five of his 3-point attempts and went 9-for-10 from the field in addition to grabbing seven rebounds. USC’s 16-2 start to the season is its hottest since the 1970-71 team — often considered the best Trojan team ever — began 17-1 on its way to a 24-2 record. Now at full-strength in his initial injury-riddled season, Gabe Madsen had a career-high 20 points for Utah (8-12, 1-9).