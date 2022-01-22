Portland’s Lillard discusses his surgery, possible return

By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Sports Writer

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard said fellow Olympic teammate Jrue Holiday helped convince him to have surgery on his abdomen. Holiday had a similar procedure several years ago when he was with the New Orleans Pelicans. Lillard finally took the advice and had the surgery on Jan. 13. On Saturday, he spoke to reporters for the first time since he was sidelined at the start of this year. Portland has struggled without the six-time All-Star. There’s no timetable for his return.