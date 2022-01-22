Skip to Content
Ryding becomes 1st British winner in Alpine skiing World Cup

By ERIC WILLEMSEN
Associated Press

KITZBÜHEL, Austria (AP) — Dave Ryding has become the first British winner in the 55-year history of the Alpine skiing World Cup. He triumphed in one of the classic slaloms of the men’s circuit. Ryding was leading the final leg when he saw the last five racers all make big mistakes and finish well behind — or not at all. Norwegian skiers Lucas Braathen and Henrik Kristoffersen finished second and third, respectively. Ryding’s triumph came five years after the 35-year-old Briton earned his first career World Cup podium at the same iconic venue in the Austrian Alps.

