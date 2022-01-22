Shannon scores 23, No. 18 Texas Tech beats West Virginia

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Terrence Shannon scored a season-high 23 points and 18th-ranked Texas Tech remained undefeated at home with a 78-65 win over West Virginia. It was the 1,300th college game coached by West Virginia’s Bob Huggins. He is in his 40th season overall, and 16th at his alma mater. The Mountaineers have lost three consecutive games, all to Top 25 teams. Kevin Obanor added 18 points and Bryson Williams had 13 for Texas Tech, which is 12-0 at home. Taz Sherman led West Virginia with 21 points. Malik Curry added 11 before becoming one of four Mountaineers who fouled out of the game.