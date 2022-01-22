Who me? Japan’s Sena Tomita wins a Winter X Games gold

By EDDIE PELLS

AP National Writer

ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — Japan’s Sena Tomita won her first Winter X Games title when the halfpipe favorite, Maddi Mastro, decided not to take a fourth and final run to try for the win. The 22-year-old thought it was a mistake when they placed the gold medal around her neck. While Tomita stood at the bottom and looked toward the starting area to watch Mastro, an X Games presenter came to her with the gold medal. Tomita at first waved her off, figuring it must be a mistake. It wasn’t, and now Tomita joins the likes of Chloe Kim, Kelly Clark and Gretchen Bleiler as a winner of one of snowboarding’s premier events.