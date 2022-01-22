Williams’ 33 sends streaking Murray St. past UT Martin

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — KJ Williams scored a career-high 33 points and grabbed 15 rebounds and Murray State beat UT Martin 74-66 to remain perfect in Ohio Valley Conference play. Williams’ basket with 2:57 left before halftime gave the Racers a 28-27 lead and they remained ahead the rest of the way. Justice Hill made two foul shots with 5:08 left and Murray State led 60-43. Reserve Bernie Andre scored 17 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for the Skyhawks.