Authorities: 17 dead in nightclub fire in Cameroon’s capital

By EDWIN KINDZEKA MOKI
YAOUNDE, Cameroon (AP) — Authorities in Cameroon say at least 17 people have died after a fire broke out at a nightclub and spread to an area where cooking gas was stored. A government statement Sunday says a series of loud explosions erupted amid the blaze in the Bastos neighborhood of Yaounde, the capital. Workers say it was a short-circuit that started the blaze, which some in the club thought was a fireworks show. The tragedy comes as the central African country hosts thousands of soccer players, fans and match officials for the month-long African Football Cup of Nations tournament. The nationalities of the victims were not immediately known and some injured people were taken to the hospital.

