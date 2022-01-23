Barcelona wins late to end poor run, Madrid held by Elche

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Barcelona finally got things going its way by scoring late in a 1-0 victory against relegation-threatened Alavés in the Spanish league. The win snapped the team’s three-match winless streak in all competitions. It moved the Catalan club one point behind fourth-place Atlético Madrid in the final Champions League spot and 15 points behind league leader Real Madrid. Madrid earlier needed a stoppage-time goal by Éder Militão to salvage a 2-2 home draw against Elche. Madrid struggled on what was a disappointing afternoon for striker Karim Benzema who missed a penalty and later went off injured.