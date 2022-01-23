Beijing district orders mass virus testing ahead of Olympics

BEIJING (AP) — People in a Beijing district with some 2 million residents have been ordered to undergo mass coronavirus testing following a series of infections as China tightened anti-disease controls ahead of the Winter Olympics. People in areas of the Chinese capital that are deemed at high risk of infection were told not to leave the city after 25 cases were found in the Fengtai district and 14 elsewhere. The ruling Communist Party is stepping up enforcement of its “zero tolerance” strategy aimed at isolating every infected person as Beijing prepares to open the Winter Games on Feb. 4 under intensive anti-virus controls. People in Fengtai on Sunday lined up on snow-covered sidewalks in freezing weather for testing.