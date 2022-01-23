Broughton helps lift Florida women to upset of No. 11 LSU

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Zippy Broughton hit a clutch pull-up, mid-range jumper with just under a minute left, then added two free throws with six seconds left to ice Florida’s 73-72 upset win over No. 11 LSU in front of a emotional home crowd. Florida picked up its third win over a ranked Southeastern Conference opponent in its last five games, posting victories over No. 25 Texas A&M and No. 23 Kentucky, and will now put its five-game win streak on the line when the Gators host No. 1-ranked South Carolina Sunday morning.