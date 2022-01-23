Curtoni wins, Goggia crashes in mixed day for Italy ski team

CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — There were mixed emotions within the powerhouse Italian ski team when Elena Curtoni won a super-G while Sofia Goggia crashed again with the Beijing Olympics less than two weeks away. Curtoni mastered a tricky course-set to finish a slim 0.09 seconds ahead of Austria’s Tamara Tippler and 0.24 ahead of Olympic combined champion Michelle Gisin for the second victory of her career in her 230th World Cup race. Overall World Cup leader Mikaela Shiffrin took few risks and finished 16th. Goggia’s left knee was being checked after she did the splits midway through another wild run.