Dodson scores 23, No. 19 Notre Dame tops Pittsburgh 77-63

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Maya Dodson had 23 points and 12 rebounds and No. 19 Notre Dame had five players in double figures, defeating Pittsburgh 77-63. After being tied at halftime, Notre Dame built a seven-point lead in the third quarter as Dodson scored 10 points in the period. Pittsburgh’s second-half struggles continued in the fourth quarter as the Panthers missed 13 of their last 14 shots. Still, the Panthers were within three points early in the fourth. At that point, Notre Dame’s Sonia Citron hit a pair of pull-up jumpers after Pitt turnovers and Sam Brunelle converted a three-point play to extend the lead to 69-60 with 5:36 remaining.